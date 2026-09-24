Ecobank Group commits US$2.6bn to women-led businesses and agribusinesses across Africa

Ecobank Group has announced a combined USD 2.6 billion lending commitment by 2030 to support women-owned businesses and agricultural value chains across its 34 African markets.

The announcement was made during the Ecobank@40 Media Conference in Lomé, as the pan-African banking group marked the conclusion of its 40th anniversary year.

The commitments comprise USD 2.0 billion for women entrepreneurs through the bank’s flagship Ellevate programme and USD 600 million for agriculture-focused small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Ecobank says the initiatives form part of its next phase of growth, with a focus on economic transformation, financial inclusion and sustainable development across Africa.

USD 2.0 billion for women-led enterprises

Under its Ellevate by Ecobank programme, the Group plans to build an outstanding loan portfolio of USD 2.0 billion dedicated to women entrepreneurs by 2030.

The initiative builds on support already provided to more than 110,000 women-led enterprises, with the bank targeting an increase in its registered client base to 400,000 formal businesses.

Ecobank also plans to expand digital onboarding and financial inclusion initiatives, with the strategy expected to create funding pathways for up to 1 million female micro-entrepreneurs across the continent.

The expanded Ellevate framework will provide unsecured and partially secured credit facilities, supported by strategic development finance institution guarantee partnerships.

The programme will focus particularly on sectors including agribusiness, education and healthcare.

USD 600 million for agribusiness SMEs

Ecobank has also committed USD 600 million in outstanding loans dedicated exclusively to Agric-focused SMEs by 2030.

The initiative is designed to support the wider agricultural value chain rather than focusing solely on seasonal harvest financing.

Under the "Farm-to-Fork" approach, financing will target farmers, aggregators, processors, logistics providers, traders and exporters.

The strategy will also prioritise climate-smart agriculture, digital payment channels across rural supply chains and structured trade finance.

Ecobank says the approach is intended to support regional food markets while reducing Africa’s dependence on food imports.

Expanding access to African markets

A key component of both commitments is the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, a digital marketplace connecting more than 60,000 businesses across Africa.

Through the Trade Hub and Ecobank’s pan-African payment infrastructure, women entrepreneurs in agriculture and commercial SMEs will have access to cross-border buyers and suppliers, alongside multi-currency payment services under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ecobank says it will pursue the initiatives through four strategic areas: expanded credit and de-risking, cross-border trade and AfCFTA acceleration, digitalisation of value chains, and capacity building and ESG integration.

The financing will include working capital, trade loans, and investment financing supported by guarantees from development finance institutions and risk-sharing facilities.

The bank also plans to provide business management, export readiness, leadership and sustainable agricultural training.

Commenting on the commitments, CEO of Ecobank Group, Jeremy Awori, said the bank's 40th anniversary would serve as a foundation for its next phase of growth.

“We are using the conclusion of our 40th anniversary as a strategic launchpad for Africa’s next economic chapter,” said Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group.

“Africa cannot industrialise by financing harvests alone, nor can it achieve its full potential while women face structural capital gaps. By committing USD 2.0 billion to women entrepreneurs and USD 600 million to agricultural value chains, we are turning gender-smart financing and food sovereignty into the primary engines of African growth,” he added.

The commitments build on Ecobank’s founding vision, established 40 years ago in Lomé, which aimed to create an African bank built by Africans and focused on supporting the continent’s economic development and financial integration.

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