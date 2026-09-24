Francis-Xavier Sosu is doing well after GIMPA incident – Office

The Office of the Member of Parliament for Madina, Dr Francis-Xavier Sosu, says the lawmaker is doing well and has received the necessary medical attention following an incident during a speech at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Dr Sosu reportedly collapsed while addressing students at the institution in Accra on Thursday, September 24, 2026. Video footage from the event showed the MP becoming unwell while speaking before people around him rushed to his aid.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the MP’s office said it had taken note of reports, videos, and other content circulating on social media concerning the incident.

“We wish to assure the general public, constituents, supporters, and well-wishers that Hon. Dr. Francis-Xavier Sosu is doing well and has received the necessary medical attention,” the statement said.

The Office expressed appreciation for the concern, goodwill, prayers, and messages of support received following the incident.

It also urged the public to remain calm and avoid relying on unverified reports or speculation about the lawmaker’s condition.

“Further information will be communicated through the Office's official channels as and when necessary,” the statement added.

The release was signed by Ivan Dzakpasu, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Member of Parliament for Madina.

No further details were provided on the nature of the incident, the medical attention received or what may have caused the MP to become unwell.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.