Ghana TVET Service, OR Foundation partner to promote sustainable fashion

The Ghana TVET Service has partnered with the OR Foundation to promote sustainable fashion and circular design as part of National TVET Week 2026.

The partnership will feature the Next Gen Fashion Icon Showcase, which will give Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) learners a platform to demonstrate their skills in designing and producing garments from discarded materials.

The initiative seeks to introduce circular design and sustainable fashion more prominently into skills training while highlighting opportunities within Ghana’s growing creative and textile sectors.

Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service, Engr. Dr Eric Kofi Adzroe, said the showcase would help change perceptions about waste and demonstrate the practical skills of TVET learners.

“The fashion show gives every Ghanaian the chance to witness, first hand, what our learners are capable of. When people see garments made from what was once thrown away, they begin to look at their surroundings differently.”

He said the initiative would also encourage people to view discarded materials as potential resources.

Deputy Director-General in charge of Management Services, Abdul Fatah Maigah Mahama, said the partnership should inform broader changes to TVET curriculum.

“This partnership raises a bigger conversation than one event. It challenges us to look at our curriculum design itself and ask whether sustainability is treated as an add-on or as a core competency.”

He said sustainability should be incorporated across different areas of technical and vocational training.

Dr Adzroe also said the collaboration would expose learners to new approaches to upcycling and circular design through training from instructors associated with The OR Foundation.

The OR Foundation’s Co-Founder and Executive Director, Elizabeth Ricketts, said Ghana has the potential to play a leading role in sustainable fashion.

“When it comes to sustainable fashion, Ghana has so much to teach the world. At The OR Foundation, our goal is to ensure that young people interested in circularity, alongside creative entrepreneurs already pioneering circular practices, have access to the institutional support, training, and business development they need to thrive.”

The OR Foundation has worked in Ghana’s textile sector, including initiatives focused on young designers, upcycling and livelihoods within the second-hand clothing industry.

The partnership comes against the backdrop of concerns over textile waste, particularly in areas such as Kantamanto, where discarded clothing is repaired, repurposed and resold.

The Next Gen Fashion Icon Showcase will form part of National TVET Week, scheduled for October 12 to 16, 2026.

The week is expected to bring together government, industry, development partners and civil society organisations to discuss skills development and emerging opportunities within Ghana’s economy.

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