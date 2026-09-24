TVET Service, Bank of Ghana explore partnership to boost skills development

The management of the Ghana TVET Service, led by its Director-General, Engr. Dr Eric Kofi Adzroe, has paid a courtesy call on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, at the Bank’s headquarters in Accra to advance discussions on the country’s skills development agenda and explore a strategic partnership that places technical and vocational education at the center of Ghana’s economic transformation.

The engagement focused on the role of sustained investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training in shaping national productivity, enterprise development and employment outcomes. Both institutions recognised that the quality, relevance and reach of skills training will be decisive in determining how many Ghanaians are able to access meaningful work, build viable enterprises and contribute to economic growth, particularly at a time when the structure of work itself is undergoing significant change.

The discussions were framed within the context of a shifting global labour market, where automation, artificial intelligence and digital technologies are redefining the requirements of industry.

According to the Service, increasingly, employers are prioritising demonstrated competence over formal credentials, placing emphasis on practical skills, adaptability and the ability to apply knowledge in real-world settings. For Ghana, this shift presents both a challenge and an opportunity. A workforce that is trained, certified and aligned to industry needs strengthens productivity, attracts investment and expands the country’s economic base, while also offering a credible pathway for addressing unemployment through enterprise creation and self-employment.

Speaking during the meeting, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, underscored the economic value of skills development, describing it as an investment with far-reaching returns.

"Every skilled Ghanaian is a business waiting to happen. When we invest in TVET, we are not just training workers; we are equipping job creators, and every enterprise a graduate launches strengthens the economic fabric of this nation," he said.

The Governor further underscored the importance of broadening access to certification as a means of unlocking the full potential of Ghana’s workforce.

He noted that a significant number of Ghanaians acquire their skills through informal pathways, yet remain excluded from formal economic opportunities due to the absence of recognised certification.

"Certification must move beyond the walls of our formal institutions. Thousands of Ghanaians learned their trades through informal apprenticeships, master craftsmen passing skills to eager hands, yet their talent remains undocumented and undervalued. Certifying their skills validates their talent and opens doors to formal jobs, credit, contracts and careers previously out of reach," he said.

Responding on behalf of the Ghana TVET Service, the Director-General, Engr. Dr Eric Kofi Adzroe, emphasised the central role of skills in driving inclusive growth and economic resilience, stressing the need to align training delivery with the evolving demands of industry.

"When a young person acquires a skill, they acquire the power to create a job for themselves and for others. That is the most reliable engine of inclusive growth this country has," Dr. Adzroe said.

Also contributing to the discussions, the Deputy Director-General in charge of Management Services, Mr Abdul Fatah Maigah Mahama Esq, drew attention to the pace at which the world of work is changing and the implications for skills development.

"The world of work is transforming faster than any of us have seen before. Automation, artificial intelligence and digital technologies are rewriting the job descriptions of entire industries, and the workers who will thrive are those with the practical, adaptable skills that TVET delivers," Fatah Mahama noted.

The visit also served to formally invite the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to participate in the National TVET Week 2026 celebrations scheduled for 12 to 16 October. The week-long programme will convene stakeholders from government, industry, development partners and civil society to examine the future of skills development in Ghana and outline practical steps towards building a workforce that is responsive to emerging economic demands.

Beyond dialogue, the engagement signals a deliberate effort to position skills development at the core of national economic policy. With the Governor expected to deliver a keynote address at the policy dialogue during National TVET Week, the collaboration reflects a growing alignment between Ghana’s financial leadership and its skills development agenda, reinforcing the role of TVET as a key driver of productivity, enterprise growth and long-term economic transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.