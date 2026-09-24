Deputy Minority Leader appeals to First Lady, Vice President over Salomey Baffoe’s detention

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Patricia Appiagyei, has appealed to the First Lady, Lordina Mahama and the Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to intervene in the case of Salomey Awiti Baffoe, whose bail application was denied by the High Court.
Speaking with JoyNews, Madam Appiagyei expressed concern about the continued detention of Ms Baffoe, particularly her responsibilities as a mother, describing it as particularly 'disturbing' in a country where many women are single mothers.
“It is very unfortunate. We are using women against other women. I would like to make a passionate appeal to our First Lady and our Vice President that what is happening is very disturbing, especially in Ghana, where most of the women are single mothers,” she stated.
According to her, Ms Baffoe is responsible for caring for her children and ensuring that they attend school, making the situation especially difficult for the family.
“This is a very serious occasion of a woman who is single-handedly taking care of the children and she has to see to it that the child attends school within the day,” she said.
Madam Appiagyei urged the two female leaders to ensure that the interests and welfare of women in situations such as Ms Baffoe’s are given due consideration.
Her comments follow the High Court’s decision on Thursday, September 24, to refuse bail for Ms Baffoe, who is facing a charge of abetting the publication of false news in the “Ghana Jollof” TikTok case.
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