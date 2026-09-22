Photos: Vice President joins ECOWAS Parliament, calls for stronger regional cooperation

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called for stronger regional cooperation and increased investment in communities to help West African countries respond to the growing effects of climate change.

She made the call in Accra today, September 22, when she joined the ECOWAS Parliament for the joint opening of its Second Extraordinary Session and Second Parliamentary Seminar of 2026.

The session was held under the theme, “Climate Change as a Driver of Environmental Degradation, Population Displacement and Growing Insecurity in the ECOWAS Region.”

The Vice President noted that the impact of climate change is increasingly being felt across West Africa through disrupted livelihoods, population displacement and growing insecurity.

She said the challenges cut across national boundaries and therefore require a coordinated regional response.

According to her, greater cooperation among ECOWAS member states, coupled with investment in vulnerable communities, is necessary to help populations withstand and recover from the effects of climate-related pressures.

She stressed that protecting livelihoods and strengthening food security should not only be viewed as development priorities but also as essential measures for promoting peace and stability across the region.

The Vice President further highlighted the role of the ECOWAS Parliament in ensuring that regional integration translates into tangible benefits for citizens.

She said the success of regional integration should be reflected in how easily citizens can move, trade, work and pursue opportunities across West Africa.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang also linked Ghana’s commitment to regional integration to the country’s historical Pan-African vision, citing the contribution of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and successive governments to the integration agenda.

She reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to efforts aimed at building a more united, integrated and prosperous West Africa.

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