‘I was waiting for the list to believe my Black Stars call-up was real’- Ronald Donkor

Ronald Donkor says he had to wait for the official announcement before believing he had earned his first Black Stars call-up.

The young m was midfielder was named in Carlos Queiroz’s squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, marking his first invitation to the senior national team.

Donkor revealed that he spoke to Alex before the squad was officially announced but remained unsure until he saw his name on the list.

“When I finished speaking to Alex, I was still waiting for the list to be published so I could believe it was true,” Donkor said.

The call-up fulfils a childhood ambition for the youngster, who says representing Ghana has always been one of his biggest dreams.

“It’s been my dream to play for the National team [Black Stars]. Every Ghanaian player wants to play for the national team and wear the national colours.”

Donkor said his first reaction after receiving the call-up was to share the moment with his mother, who was delighted by the news.

“When I received the call-up, I called my mother, and she was happy.”

The opportunity will also allow Donkor to reunite with two players he knows from his time at JMG Academy.

He is particularly looking forward to meeting Alidu Seidu and Augustine Boakye, who were his seniors during their time at the academy.

“I want to meet my fellow Black Stars teammates, Alidu Seidu and Augustine Boakye, because they were my seniors back in JMG Academy.”

With his first senior international opportunity now secured, Donkor is aware of the expectations that come with playing for Ghana.

The youngster says he understands the passion of Ghanaian football fans and is determined to use the opportunity to continue developing his game.

“I know Ghanaians love their football. My friends used to call me Agogo, but right now, I want to play and improve.”

Donkor will now look to make the most of his first experience with the Black Stars as Ghana prepare for their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

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