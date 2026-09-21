Black Stars: Thomas-Asante receives late call-up for September-October games

Coventry City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has been handed a late call-up to the Black Stars team for the upcoming international break following his injury over the weekend.

The forward is expected to join the national team for the upcoming games against Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia and Morocco.

Thomas-Asante has been drafted in to as one of two replacements with Mohammed Kudus dropping out and Prince Adu Kwabena’s head injury over the weekend.

The forward was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada and USA, where the team got knocked out in the Round of 32.

Thomas-Asante set up Caleb Yirenkyi for the only goal of the game in the win over Panama in Ghana’s first game.

He was initially left out of the 24-man squad named by Carlos Queiroz for the upcoming assignments but gets a late invitation to be a part of the team.

Ghana will open their international break campaign with a game against Côte d’Ivoire in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before hosting Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later.

The Black Stars then wrap up the window with a friendly against Morocco on October 4.

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