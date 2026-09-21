KATH marks 70th anniversary with inter-directorate games

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has marked its 70th anniversary with an inter-directorate fun games event aimed at strengthening staff bonds, promoting teamwork and encouraging healthy lifestyles among employees.

The event, held at Paa Joe Stadium, KNUST, brought together staff from various directorates, members of management and families for a day of sporting and recreational activities.

The programme featured football, athletics, table tennis, volleyball, basketball and indoor games, providing staff with an opportunity to interact outside their usual work environments.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Yaw Opare Larbi, Deputy Medical Director and Chairman of the KATH 70th Anniversary Operational Committee, said the games were organised to bring staff together and foster stronger relationships across the hospital.

“Activities such as this bring us together and we get to make new friends. And this is important for teamwork. It’s important for cohesion,” he said.

He said the event was particularly significant because it formed part of the hospital’s celebrations to mark seven decades of service.

According to Dr. Larbi, KATH has more than 6,000 staff, making activities that encourage interaction important to building unity and improving teamwork.

He also said the games had a health-promotion component, giving staff an opportunity to exercise while encouraging them to become more conscious of their physical wellbeing.

Anniversary activities

Dr. Larbi said KATH’s 70th anniversary celebrations were launched in December 2025, following the hospital’s attainment of 70 years in 2025, with activities scheduled throughout the anniversary year.

One of the activities already undertaken was an outreach in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, where a multidisciplinary team of about 50 KATH health professionals joined local health workers during the installation of a new chief and queen mother.

The team conducted health education and screening exercises and engaged the public through radio programmes as part of the hospital’s contribution to the community.

Dr. Larbi said other activities lined up include community outreach programmes involving health screening, health education and blood donation, as well as a public lecture focusing on the history and development of KATH.

The public lecture will also feature research dissemination, allowing the hospital to showcase research conducted by its professionals and its contribution to healthcare knowledge.

The anniversary programme is expected to culminate in a Thanksgiving Service and Grand Durbar, where outstanding workers will be recognised, followed by a dinner dance.

Dr. Larbi said the celebrations provide an opportunity for the hospital to reflect on its history while positioning itself for the future.

KATH’s contribution to healthcare

KATH Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, said the inclusion of sports in the anniversary programme was consistent with the hospital’s broader health mandate.

“You know, Komfo Anokye is a health institution. We provide healthcare services. And exercise or sports goes with health,” he said.

Dr. Baidoo said the hospital’s contribution over the past 70 years extended beyond treating patients to supporting medical education, research and the broader healthcare system.

He disclosed that KATH attended to more than 364,000 patients in 2025, highlighting the scale of services provided by the institution.

He said the hospital serves people from different backgrounds and continues to fulfil its mandate as a tertiary healthcare institution.

Preparing for the next 70 years

Dr. Baidoo also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects intended to expand the hospital’s capacity and improve service delivery.

These include a Cardiac Catheterization/Intervention Centre being undertaken through the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, the redevelopment of an abandoned office complex and the construction of a multi-floor pharmacy complex.

He said the developments were part of efforts to ensure that KATH could provide expanded services as it looks towards the next 70 years.

For Dr. Larbi, KATH’s contribution over its seven decades has centred on four key areas: advanced clinical care, undergraduate and postgraduate training, research, and support for lower-level healthcare institutions.

He said the hospital’s research activities continue to inform healthcare practice, while professionals trained at KATH have gone on to serve in different parts of the world.

As the anniversary celebrations continue, KATH is expected to use the remaining activities to celebrate its history, recognise the contribution of its staff and communities, and set the stage for its next chapter.

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