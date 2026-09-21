Hitz FM announces Beach Rave for October 31

Audio By Carbonatix
Hitz 103.9 FM is set to host the Hitz Beach Rave on Saturday, 31st October at Rehab Beach Resort.
The event seeks to bring music and beachside entertainment to young people and music lovers for an afternoon and evening of music and fun.
With a lively beach setting, DJs, music, games and a relaxed atmosphere promised, the Hitz Beach Rave is shaping up to be an opportunity for youngsters to step away from their usual routines and enjoy a day of entertainment by the coast.
The event will also be launched on a university campus as part of efforts to take the excitement directly to students and build anticipation ahead of the main event.
Hitz Campus Konnect, the station’s youth-led and campus-focused programme, which airs every Saturday from 2pm to 3pm, will spearhead the activation.
Tickets for the Hitz Beach Rave are going for GH¢100, and prospective attendees are encouraged to purchase theirs early and secure their spots ahead of the 31st October celebration.
The countdown has officially begun, with more activities and details expected to be revealed as the event draws closer.
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