Agyemang-Badu urges GFA, Sports Ministry to disclose Carlos Queiroz’s contract terms

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to make Carlos Queiroz’s contract public, arguing that the Black Stars coach cannot be fairly judged without clarity over the terms of his appointment.

The former U-20 World Cup winner said the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation should disclose the length of Queiroz’s deal and the targets set for his tenure.

“I don’t know whether he has a contract of one year, two years, or three years. We are begging the federation and the sports ministry. They should open up for us to know the contract,” Agyemang-Badu told Pulse Ghana.

Queiroz was appointed Ghana coach in April 2026 on an initial deal to lead the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup, where he guided the team to the last 32 before they were eliminated by Colombia.

Although the GFA confirmed on 2 September that it had agreed a new coaching mandate with the Portuguese manager after the World Cup, it did not disclose the length or terms of the contract.

Agyemang-Badu said that lack of transparency makes it difficult to determine whether Queiroz is expected to deliver immediate results or oversee a longer-term rebuilding process.

“Because if I want to speak about the coach, what should I say now? I don’t know if he is playing only the qualifiers. Then after that he is not taking us to the African Cup. I don’t know if he is taking us to the African Cup, and he is not playing the World Cup qualifiers,” he said.

The former Black Stars midfielder added that the duration of a coach’s contract is vital in assessing whether enough time has been provided to build a competitive team.

“So you need to know the time limit. If it’s three years, then we know. If it’s four years, then we know, OK, we have given him four years. Four years, this is what he wants to do.”

Queiroz’s next challenge comes later this month as Ghana begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars face Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké on 24 September before hosting The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on 27 September, with a friendly against Morocco in Tangier scheduled for 4 October.

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