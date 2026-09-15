GFA launches 2026/27 Colts football season

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Football Association has officially launched the 2026/27 Colts Football season at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.
The Colts Football League has been running for six years, with the KGL Foundation serving as its sponsor throughout the period. The sponsorship package also includes scholarships for players who excel academically.
Colts Football Ambassador Asamoah Gyan described the competition as the foundation of Ghana football.
“Colts football is the foundation of Ghana football.”
Gyan also welcomed President John Dramani Mahama’s call for the revival of Colts football and pledged to work with the GFA to restore enthusiasm around the competition.
“I will work closely with the Football Association to bring back the enthusiasm of Colts football.”
Also speaking at the launch, GFA President Kurt Okraku revealed that the KGL Foundation led efforts to revive the league.
“KGL Foundation led the charge in 2019 to resurrect the Colts Football League in Ghana.”
“We have 859 active Colts football clubs in Ghana,” he said.
He added that 600 coaches have been trained in the last three years, while the GFA has introduced a structured girls’ U15 Colts Football League for the first time.
Through a partnership with Hoshi International, the GFA has also secured 3,000 footballs, 15,000 jerseys and 15,000 pairs of casual shoes to support Colts football development.
The Colts Football programme remains an important platform for nurturing young talent and providing a pathway into the organised football system.
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