“I love people who are not only critical but constructive” – Kurt Okraku

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Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku says he has no problem with criticism directed at his administration, provided it is constructive.
Okraku acknowledges that criticism is an inevitable part of leading Ghana football, insisting that no GFA president has enjoyed complete peace during their tenure.
Speaking to 3Sports, he said stakeholders should be allowed to express their views while ensuring that their criticism contributes positively to the development of the game.
“It’s okay for people to speak their minds. Like I said at the Congress in Kumasi, I love people who are not only critical but constructive,” Okraku said.
“It’s normal. I don’t think any leader in our football space has enjoyed absolute peace.”
Okraku cited former GFA presidents Kofi Amoah and Kwesi Nyantakyi as examples of leaders who faced significant criticism while in office.
“President Kofi Amoah, who served as president during the Normalisation Committee, faced fierce criticism during his tenure. President Kwesi Nyantakyi, same,” he added.
Despite the criticism, Okraku believes Nyantakyi's achievements, including Ghana's return to the FIFA World Cup and an Africa Cup of Nations final, demonstrate that the work of football administrators can ultimately be judged by their contributions.
“At the end, he took Ghana to the World Cup, he took Ghana to the finals of the AFCON. He did his part and my job is also to play my part,” Okraku said.
The GFA president maintains that criticism is part of the responsibility that comes with leading Ghana football and says his focus remains on making his contribution to the sport.
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