Eastern NPP Women’s Organiser calls on AG, Police to secure bail for Salomey Baffoe

The Eastern Regional Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Regina Bempong, is calling on the Attorney-General and the Police Criminal Investigations Department to secure bail for Senior Nursing Officer, Salomey Awiti Baffoe, who is being held in connection with the “Ghana Jollof” case.

According to her, Mrs Baffoe’s continued detention is unjustified, particularly as she is a mother of three and faces a misdemeanor charge.

Mr Baffoe was remanded by the Adentan Circuit Court on September 17, 2026, on a charge of abetment. Her bail application was rejected by the High Court in Accra on Thursday, September 24.

In a statement, Madam Bempong argued that the concerns over possible interference with electronic evidence should not be a basis for keeping Madam Baffour in custody.

She said the police have already seized her two mobile phones and, according to the police, accessed them.

Madam Bempong also maintained that the alleged offence is bailable and that Mrs Baffoe is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

She is therefore urging the Attorney-General and the Police CID to facilitate her release on reasonable conditions while investigations continue.

The Eastern Regional NPP Women’s Organiser is also appealing to the Chief Justice to urgently consider a petition filed by Madam Baffoe's lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, seeking to have the Court of Appeal sit on the matter concerning her liberty.

Madam Bempong has further called on women’s groups, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), FIDA and civil society organisations to speak up on the case.

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