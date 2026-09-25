Absa Bank commissions new head office, commits to strengthening operations in Ghana

Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Absa Bank Ghana has commissioned its new state-of-the-art head office in Accra, marking a major investment in its operations and signalling the bank’s commitment to its long-term growth in Ghana’s financial services sector.

The new facility, known as Absa Place, was officially commissioned on Friday, September 25, with Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and senior officials from the Bank of Ghana, Absa Group and other stakeholders in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice President said the value of the investment should go beyond the modern infrastructure and translate into stronger services and greater opportunities for businesses and customers.

She urged Absa Bank Ghana to expand access to finance for women-owned businesses and young entrepreneurs, while developing practical financial solutions for businesses operating in agriculture, manufacturing and trade.

“Expand access to finance for women-owned businesses and young entrepreneurs and develop practical solutions for businesses in agriculture, manufacturing, and trade,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also encouraged the bank to leverage technology to deepen financial inclusion, while ensuring that customers who require personalised support are not excluded as financial services become increasingly digital.

She further called for stronger cybersecurity and information security, stressing the need to protect customers’ funds, personal information and transactions.

“The Bank of Ghana’s renewed focus on cyber and information security is therefore timely. Innovations must continue, but so must investment in the systems, the safeguards, and people required to protect customers and preserve confidence in our financial system,” she said.

BoG Urges Stronger Resilience

Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Matilda Asante Asiedu, said the commissioning of Absa Place should represent more than the completion of a corporate building.

She pointed out the investment must contribute to stronger governance, operational resilience, sound decision-making and sustained customer confidence.

Matilda Asante Asiedu

According to her, the rapid evolution of digital platforms, payment systems and changing customer expectations has created new opportunities for the banking sector, but also introduced risks that financial institutions must effectively manage.

She stressed that innovation must be accompanied by appropriate controls, security, data protection and sound risk management.

“As financial institutions grow more dependent on technology and interconnected systems, operational resilience, security, data protection, and sound risk management become ever more critical,” she said.

Ms Asante Asiedu said the new facility should provide Absa Ghana with a more resilient operating environment, facilitate collaboration and support reliable operations and quality service delivery.

She also reminded Absa of its responsibilities as a systemically important bank, noting that its financial and operational strength has implications for businesses, employees, counterparties and confidence in the wider financial ecosystem.

She urged the bank to maintain strong risk management, adequate liquidity, regulatory compliance and responsible conduct.

Absa Pledges Responsible Growth

The Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Dr Edward Botchway, said the bank’s board would continue to provide the stewardship and oversight needed to ensure the institution remains strong, well governed and responsible.

He said the completion of Absa Place also comes with a responsibility to ensure that the investment delivers value to customers and partners.

“Our customers and partners also deserve to benefit from every investment that we celebrate. As we celebrate the completion of Absa Place, our responsibility is to ensure that the work undertaken in this building justifies the confidence, effort and resources invested in its creation,” he said.

Dr Botchway said the bank would continue to focus on sustainable growth, effective customer service and contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s development.

The commissioning of Absa Place marks another milestone in Absa Ghana’s operations as the bank positions its infrastructure to support its future activities in Ghana’s evolving financial services sector.

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