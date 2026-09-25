Atebubu College of Education receives GETFund boost after years of infrastructure neglect

For students and tutors of Atebubu College of Education (ATECOE), the academic day has never really ended at a reasonable hour.

With lecture halls stretched to their limits and accommodation in short supply, the public teacher education college has been forced to run lectures from 6am to 9pm daily — a gruelling schedule that has become the norm at the 60-year-old institution.

But there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

A school built on history, weighed down by neglect.

Established in October 1965, ATECOE holds a special place in the educational history of Ghana. It was the first second-cycle institution — and the only training college — in the eastern corridor of the then Brong-Ahafo Region, now part of the Bono East Region.

Today, the college runs a four-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree programme, training teachers for basic education across the country.

Yet despite its proud legacy, the school has for years battled a chronic shortage of resources — particularly lecture halls and staff accommodation.

The 6am to 9pm reality

Speaking to Joy News’ Anass Sabit, the Vice Principal of the college, Dr. Daniel Ashong, painted a vivid picture of the strain the infrastructure deficit places on teaching and learning.

"The lack of classroom space is forcing lectures to be extended from 6am to 9pm daily," he said. "It is exhausting for both tutors and students, but we have no choice. We must teach."

The extended timetable, while a testament to the dedication of staff, has raised concerns about fatigue, concentration and the overall quality of the learning experience.

GETFund to the rescue

Relief has come in the form of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), which has intervened with a comprehensive infrastructure package for the college.

The projects include:

· A state-of-the-art lecture hall to ease congestion in existing facilities

· A modern accommodation facility for staff and students

· A contract to tar the roads within the campus

The intervention is expected to significantly improve the teaching and learning environment at the college.

'These projects will boost enrollment' — MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive for Atebubu, Masaudu Thomas Ayaaba, underscored the importance of the government's investment in the area.

He noted that beyond easing the immediate challenges, the new facilities would uplift the image of the school and attract more students.

"These projects are not just about bricks and mortar. They will restore the pride of Atebubu College of Education and, in turn, help boost enrollment," the MCE said.

He commended the government for prioritising education infrastructure in the municipality.

Contractor ahead of schedule

At the construction site, there is a palpable sense of urgency — and progress.

The contractor handling the projects says he is far ahead of schedule, and is committing sufficient resources to ensure the work is completed on time.

"We have mobilised enough resources to get the job done. We are ahead of schedule, and we intend to keep it that way," he assured.

What it means for the future

For a college that has produced generations of teachers for Ghana's classrooms, the new facilities could not have come at a better time.

With congestion set to ease, lectures could soon return to normal hours, staff will have decent accommodation, and the campus will wear a more modern look — all factors that could make ATECOE a more attractive destination for prospective teachers.

For now, students and staff are watching the cranes and concrete mixers with hope — that the 6am-to-9pm grind will soon be a thing of the past.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.