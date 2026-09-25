Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair clinic: Day 1 ends on positive note as patrons explore housing solutions at Junction Mall

Audio By Carbonatix
The first day of the third Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic has come to a close at the Junction Mall in Nungua, with patrons engaging exhibitors on housing, mortgage financing, property investment and related home solutions.
The three-day event, which opened on Friday, September 25, is bringing together prospective homeowners, property developers, financial institutions and service providers in the housing sector.
Throughout Day One, patrons had the opportunity to interact with participating institutions, explore property and investment opportunities and seek expert guidance on financing, construction, home improvement, security and other aspects of homeownership.
The participating institutions include Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar, JoyNews and Nestas Home Ltd.
The clinic is intended to provide a platform where prospective homeowners and investors can access information and engage directly with experts on available property, financing options and services required to buy, build, furnish and secure homes.
The clinic continues on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, at the Junction Mall, Nungua, giving members of the public two more days to engage exhibitors and explore housing and financing solutions.
Organisers are encouraging prospective homeowners, property investors and others interested in acquiring or developing property to take advantage of the remaining days of the clinic.
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