64 arrested over alleged unlawful possession of firearms at Achimota lounge

Audio By Carbonatix
The Office of the Special Operations Assistant to the Inspector-General of Police (SOA), in collaboration with the National SWAT, has arrested 64 suspects in an operation targeting alleged unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition at a lounge near Achimota Mile 7 in the Greater Accra Region.
According to a post shared on Facebook on Friday, September 25, the operation followed complaints from residents about suspected criminal activities at the lounge and its surrounding areas, including the alleged open display and possible trading of firearms.
According to the Police, officers identified a blue, unregistered Acura vehicle during the operation and found a pistol holster inside.
The vehicle was impounded and conveyed to the Police Headquarters for further investigations after no person at the scene claimed ownership of the holster.
The Police said one of the suspects, Theophilus Ashon, claimed to be a police officer attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Operations.
However, checks conducted by the Police established that he was not a member of the Ghana Police Service.
A search of Ashon allegedly led to the recovery of a Smith & Wesson pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm ammunition.
Further investigations subsequently led officers to Atico, where another suspect, Michael Emmanuel Kingsley Mills, was arrested.
A search of Mills’ residence resulted in the recovery of three pump-action guns, four pistols, 62 AA and BB cartridges, and 54 rounds of .40-calibre ammunition, alongside other exhibits.
The 64 suspects are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations and are expected to be put before the court.
The Police have also urged residents to continue providing information on suspected criminal activities to assist law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety and security.
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