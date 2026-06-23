Private Security Organisations are not permitted to use firearms – Interior Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, has stated that private security companies in Ghana are not permitted to carry firearms, announcing a reinforced enforcement drive to ensure strict compliance with existing regulations.
According to him, "I want to take this opportunity to let all private security organisations in the country know that we do not license anybody to hold firearms. So, because you are private security and you go behind and register a gun individually in your name that you are going to use it for protection, and you ended up using it in your private security organisation, you are infringing on the law, I will definitely be coming after you," he said on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Tuesday, June 23.
He explained that the directive also covers a broader set of operational standards, including the use of prescribed uniforms, as part of efforts to bring greater discipline and uniformity to the private security industry.
According to him, the Ministry will intensify crackdowns on companies that fail to adhere to these requirements.
The Minister further disclosed concerns that some individuals acquire firearm licences in their personal capacity and subsequently deploy the weapons within private security operations, a practice he described as a regulatory breach that undermines public safety oversight.
"It was meant for you as a private person, not for the private organisation, so you don't use it in the private security organisation as though it is licensed with that private security company, and I think that is what many are doing," he noted.
His remarks follow a recent shooting incident at the Kristo Asafo Mission in Accra, which has heightened scrutiny of firearm use within private security arrangements and public gatherings.
READ ALSO: Sarah Adwoa Safo reportedly injured in alleged shooting incident
Authorities say the renewed enforcement measures are intended to close regulatory loopholes, strengthen accountability, and restore public confidence in the management of private security operations across the country.
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