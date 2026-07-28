Partisan politics, religion and tradition shouldn’t divide us – Interior Minister to Ghanaians

Audio By Carbonatix
Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister of Interior has advised Ghanaians to be guarded and not allow partisan politics, religion nor tradition to divide the nation.
He said everybody ought to consider one another as a brother or sister, saying that remained the surest way to push forward the development of the country.
Mr Mohammed-Mubarak gave the advice when he joined hundreds of Muslim clerics for the observance of the birthday (Mould) of the late Sheikh Tijjani, the Founder of the Tijjania Islamic faith at Prang in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region.
The late Tijjani is believed to be the youngest son of the late Prophet Mohammed, the founder and leader of Islam.
Mr Mohammed-Mubarak also presented quantities of food items and building materials to support the on-going construction of a school complex at Prang being funded by Sheikh Abdulahi Ahmed-Maikano, the Tijjania Spiritual leader in the town.
The Muslim clerics traveled from neighbouring countries including Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal with others coming from Europe and United States to celebrate the birthday of the late Sheikh Tijjani.
Mr Mohammed-Mubarak emphasised that the nation required peace to facilitate progressive and sustainable development, saying that with common understanding the country would grow.
He advised families and communities to cherish and preserve peace, describing peace as a social commodity for building society.
Mr Mohammed-Mubarak indicated that peace remained pre-requisite for progressive and sustainable development and urging the need for everybody to forgive each other’s offenses and reconcile for the purpose of peace and social cohesion.
“Peace is the only channel we can communicate with Allah”, Mr Mohammed-Mubarak who was accompanied by Mr Francis Owusu Antwi, the Bono East Region Minister stated.
Sheikh Ahmed-Maikano thanked the Interior Minister for his support and appealed for more support towards the completion of the school project.
He urged the youth to eschew social vices like substance abuse, illicit drug peddling and armed robbery which would ruin their lives.
“The late Sheikh Tijjani was the last son of Prophet Mohammed who preserve the values of the Tijjania faith”, Sheikh Amed-Maikano stated, saying that “We started the observance of his birthday 50 years ago”.
He later led the Islamic clerics to pray for President John Dramani Mahama and the nation.
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