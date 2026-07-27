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Reasonable Ghanaians approve of Ato Forson’s management of economy – NEIP CEO

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  27 July 2026 8:41pm
Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei
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The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, has defended the government's management of the economy, insisting that the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is earning Ghanaians' confidence through prudent economic leadership.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen on Monday, July 27, Mr Adjei dismissed the opposition New Patriotic Party's (NPP) assertion that the government is not spending to stimulate the economy, describing the claim as baseless propaganda.

"The reasonable minds in the country are happy about how Dr Ato Forson is running the economy. The NPP's claim that the government is not spending is pure propaganda. Their argument doesn't make sense because all statutory payments have been made, alongside other strategic payments. We are spending, and Ghanaians are aware," he said.

According to Mr Adjei, the government's fiscal discipline has not come at the expense of critical public expenditure.

He maintained that the administration continues to honour its statutory obligations while making strategic investments to support national development, stressing that the opposition's criticism does not reflect the realities of the economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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