ECG announces planned maintenance outages in parts of Ashanti Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in parts of the Ashanti Region as part of efforts to improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply to customers.
The exercise will result in temporary power outages in several communities on Tuesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 20, with residents and businesses in the affected areas advised to make the necessary arrangements.
On Tuesday, August 18, the maintenance exercise is scheduled to take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
The affected communities include Nwamase, Apire, Hemang, Ampatia, Darko, Trede, Ampabame, Mpatas(i), Pakyi No. 1 and 2, Mpasatia, Paa, Kwanwoma, Konkori, New Aduampong, Kronom Cement, Boussie, Asuofua, Heman, Amoaman, Adankwame, Adugyama, Nketiah, Kokote, Abira, Namong, Barekese Headworks, Akyease Booster Station, Offinso, KCG, Ahenkro, Kodie, Apagya, Aduamoah, Denase, Akom, Mowire, Amoako, Boamang and Tetrem, as well as surrounding areas.
A second maintenance exercise is scheduled for Thursday, August 18, from 8:30am to 5:00pm.
The areas expected to experience the temporary interruption include Kronom Cement, Boussie, Asuofua, Heman, Amoaman, Adankwame, Adugyama, Nketiah, Kokote, Abira, Namong, Barekese Headworks, Akyease Booster Station, Offinso, KCG, Ahenkro, Kodie, Apagya, Aduamoah, Denase, Akom, Mowire, Amoako, Boamang and Tetrem, together with surrounding communities.
According to ECG, the planned works are intended to support improved service delivery and strengthen electricity supply in the affected areas.
The company has therefore urged customers within the affected communities to take note of the schedules and make appropriate preparations for the temporary interruption.
ECG apologised to customers for the inconvenience the maintenance exercise may cause and expressed appreciation for their understanding and co-operation as it undertakes the works.
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