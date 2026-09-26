David Beckles claims second J60 Accra title

American teenager David Beckles has won the J60 Accra boys’ singles title for a second time after beating France’s Antoine Baudot in the final.

Beckles recovered from losing the opening set 6-3 to win 1-6 6-3 6-3 at the National Tennis Centre at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Baudot made the stronger start, taking the first set, but Beckles responded in the second, using accurate groundstrokes and effective serving to level the match.

The American maintained his momentum in the deciding set to complete the comeback and secure another ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors title in Accra.

Beckles had earlier beaten Ghana’s Kingsley Alormenu 6-0 6-4 in the semi-finals, while Baudot defeated Mannan Ashok Agarwal 7-6 (5) 6-1 to reach the final.

The tournament, organised in partnership with the Tennis Foundation Ghana and the Ghana Tennis Federation, brought together local and international junior players at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Beckles’ victory comes as Accra prepares to host a higher-tier J100 tournament from 28 September to 3 October, giving players another opportunity to earn ranking points and gain international experience.

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