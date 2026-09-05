Duvor Klu, Hua crowned champions as J30 Accra Week 1 concludes

Ghana’s Gwendolyn Duvor Klu and China’s Ruoyu Hua have been crowned singles champions as the first week of the J30 Accra – Tennis Foundation Ghana Open came to an end.

Klu claimed the Girls’ Singles title after an impressive campaign on home soil, while Hua emerged as the Boys’ Singles champion.

Ghanaian Jeff Frimpong finished as runner-up in the Boys’ Singles competition, while Togo’s Winner Gakpo was the Girls’ Singles finalist.

The opening week also produced competitive doubles contests, with players from across the world combining to battle for the titles.

Israel’s Yarden Shalom Gamliel and India’s Shivtej Shirfule, the top seeds, won the Boys’ Doubles title. They overcame the challenge of Great Britain’s Denzell Darkey and Ghana’s Jeff Frimpong, who finished as finalists.

In the Girls’ Doubles, Klu and Gakpo combined successfully to claim the title.

Nigeria’s Goodnews Aina and India’s Sharanya Sawant finished as finalists after putting up a strong challenge in the competition.

The results highlight the international nature of the J30 Accra tournament, which brought together junior players from Africa, Europe, Asia and beyond to compete in Accra.

For Ghana, Klu’s Girls’ Singles and Doubles triumphs, together with Frimpong’s two finalist finishes, provided some of the major highlights of the opening week.

With Week One now concluded, attention turns to the next stage of the tournament next week as the young players continue their development on the ITF World Tennis Junior Tour.

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