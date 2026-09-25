Beyond gold exports: Building value and economic resilience from Ghana’s gold

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s growing dependence on gold export earnings has reignited a crucial debate on economic resilience.
Economists, notably Prof. Peter Quartey, have rightly highlighted the structural risks of over-reliance on a single commodity: when one resource dominates foreign exchange receipts, international price swings threaten macroeconomic stability.
However, focusing solely on export concentration misses the broader strategic shift underway.
The fundamental question for Ghana is no longer just how much gold it exports, but how much economic value is retained domestically, how effectively receipts build national reserves, and how robustly market risks are managed.
This is where the transformation of Ghana’s gold architecture becomes central to the economic agenda.
From Raw Extraction to Value Addition
The establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140) marks a deliberate transition from a fragmented trading ecosystem to a coordinated national framework.
GoldBod’s statutory mandate targets the core weaknesses of the traditional model: purchasing, assaying, domestic refining, supply chain traceability, combating smuggling, and supporting Bank of Ghana (BoG) reserve accumulation.
A cornerstone of this strategy is mandatory local refining. From September 1, 2026, GoldBod requires Self-Financing Aggregators to refine gold doré domestically prior to export. Unrefined doré will no longer receive export clearance.
The economic rationale is simple: value creation must not stop at extraction. Domestic refining opens the door to localized assaying, minting, commercial jewellery fabrication, supply chain logistics, and financial engineering. By licensing local refineries and artisanal fabricators, Ghana is formalizing a downstream ecosystem that keeps capital and high-value jobs at home.
Strategic Foreign Exchange & Reserve Management
Gold is more than an export commodity; it is Ghana’s primary hard-currency anchor. Bank of Ghana data underscores this momentum: gold export receipts doubled from US10.31 billion in 2024 to US20.98 billion in 2025, lifting total merchandise exports to US$31.11 billion.
These figures delivered tangible macroeconomic stability:
-A record trade surplus of US$13.66 billion in 2025.
-International reserves expanding to 5.7 months of import cover.
-A 40.7% appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar over the same period.
While these gains do not neutralize global price volatility, they illustrate how structured gold proceeds can transform temporary commodity gains into durable external buffers. The strategy actively converts gold receipts into balance-sheet strength rather than allowing them to vanish as uncaptured export proceeds.
Formalization, Traceability, and Market Hedging
Maximizing value requires plugging systemic leakages. Unrecorded exports and smuggling severely undermine economic returns. GoldBod’s supply-chain traceability program aligns domestic sourcing with international OECD standards, ensuring ethical origin, transparency, and tax capture across both artisanal and large-scale sectors.
Furthermore, GoldBod is integrating active risk-management frameworks. Combining physical reserve accumulation at the central bank with commercial hedging and trading mechanisms helps buffer the wider economy against sudden downward price corrections in the global bullion market.
The Real Conversation
Prudent management must account for market downturns. Resilience depends not on avoiding commodities altogether, but on controlling the value chain, formalizing production, retaining secondary economic benefits, and fortifying external reserves.
Ghana’s gold sector is moving past raw extraction. As GoldBod’s reforms take hold, the policy debate should evolve. The central question is no longer simply "How much of Ghana’s export basket is gold?"
The true test is: What is Ghana doing with its gold, how much value remains within its borders, and how effectively is that resource being built into lasting economic strength?
By: Reginald Bonsu, Ghanaian policy analyst based in Canada
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