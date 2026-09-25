GNFS launches 2026/27 National Anti-Bushfire campaign in Atebubu, records 62.8% reduction in bushfire cases

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has officially launched its 2026/27 National Anti-Bushfire Campaign in Atebubu, in the Bono East Region, with a strong call for collective action to protect the environment and secure a greener Ghana.
The event, held under the theme "Bushfire Prevention: A Collective Action for Sustainable Environmental Development and a Greener Ghana," brought together a cross-section of stakeholders, including the Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, traditional leaders, farmers, students, security services, and the general public.
Among the dignitaries present were the Omanhene of the Atebubu Traditional Area, Ohempon Dr. Yeboah Asiamah; the Omanhene of the Dwan Traditional Area, Okoforbour Awase Afura III; the President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs and Bassamanhene, Nana Owusu Ansah; and the Municipal Chief Executive for Atebubu, Masaudu Thomas Ayaaba.
The campaign is designed to be nationwide, covering all 16 regions of Ghana. Activities lined up include community durbars, school outreach programmes, radio sensitisation, the creation of fire belts, and the establishment of rapid-response patrols.
Community fire volunteers are also set to receive improved tools and resources to enable them to act as first responders in their localities.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Fire Officer of the GNFS, CFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, emphasised that bushfire prevention is a collective responsibility that requires every stakeholder to come together as a team.
She reported that through collective efforts, there has been a significant reduction in bushfire incidents across the country.
According to her, “631 bushfire cases were recorded between January and August 2025, while only 235 cases were recorded within the same period in 2026”.
This, she noted, represents a 62.8 percent reduction, which she attributed to strong collaborative work by all stakeholders.
The Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Francis Owusu Antwi, in his remarks, emphasised the dire consequences of bushfires, including their ability to weaken the human environment.
He reaffirmed the government's full commitment to environmental protection through various policies, including the restoration of degraded lands.
"A greener Ghana is essential, and we must all work to help achieve that," he stated.
The Omanhene of the Atebubu Traditional Area, Ohempon Dr. Yeboah Asiamah, on his part, thanked the authorities for their efforts and pledged that Nananom would continue to contribute their quota towards the success of the campaign.
He, however, cautioned the public against actions that deliberately cause bushfires, noting that culprits should be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.
Stakeholders at the event appealed to the public and corporate organisations for logistical support and protective gear to assist firefighters in their work.
The launch in Atebubu signals the beginning of a nationwide push to reduce bushfires, protect farmlands, and preserve Ghana's natural environment for future generations.
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