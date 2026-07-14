GNFS intensifies fire safety campaign across Eastern Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has intensified fire prevention and public safety activities across the Eastern Region through inspections, community education, and practical training programmes aimed at reducing fire outbreaks and improving emergency preparedness.
A press release issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Eastern Regional Fire Command said personnel from the Aburi Fire Station, accompanied by the Akuapem South Municipal Chief Executive, Paul Osae Offei, visited the Adonten Senior High School to assess the extent of damage caused by a recent fire outbreak.
According to the release, the visit was to evaluate the situation and reaffirm the commitment of both the Municipal Assembly and the Fire Service to strengthen fire safety measures in educational institutions.
In the New Juaben South Municipality, firefighters concluded a three-day fire safety sensitisation campaign targeting traders in Koforidua.
The campaign focused on fire prevention, the safe handling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), electrical safety, and emergency preparedness.
As part of the exercise, emergency contact stickers were distributed to traders to facilitate prompt reporting of fire incidents.
The release further stated that officers from the New Juaben North Municipal Fire Station undertook a door-to-door public education campaign in Jumapo, where residents and shop owners received practical guidance on fire prevention and appropriate emergency response measures.
Meanwhile, the Kwahu East Fire Command organised a fire safety training programme for staff of the Kwahu Nkwatia Government Hospital.
Participants were taken through lessons on fire prevention, electrical safety, workplace housekeeping, and emergency reporting procedures.
The training also featured practical demonstrations on the proper use of portable fire extinguishers and safe techniques for controlling minor fires before they escalate.
The release said the initiative formed part of efforts by the Fire Service to strengthen the hospital's emergency response capacity and promote a culture of safety in public institutions and communities.
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