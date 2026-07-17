GNFS intensifies fire safety campaigns across Eastern Region communities

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has intensified fire prevention and public safety education campaigns across communities in the Eastern Region as part of efforts to reduce fire outbreaks and improve public awareness.

The exercise was carried out in Nkawkaw, Kwahu Tafo, Koforidua Zongo and surrounding communities, where firefighters conducted inspections, door-to-door sensitisation and community outreach programmes.

Residents, traders, transport operators, artisans and households were educated on fire prevention measures, the safe handling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), electrical safety, the proper use of fire extinguishers, emergency response procedures and the importance of promptly reporting fire incidents.

The Ghana National Fire Service said the campaign forms part of its ongoing commitment to protecting lives and property through sustained public education and community engagement.

The update was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the GNFS Eastern Region on Thursday, July 16.

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