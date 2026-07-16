30 victims in Konongo crash remain in critical condition – Fire Service

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 30 people injured in the fatal road crash at Odumase near Konongo on the Kumasi-Accra Highway remain in critical condition, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed.
Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADO I) Alex King Nartey said the Fire Service is closely monitoring the condition of the injured in collaboration with the hospitals providing treatment.
"With the injured people, we are closely monitoring. We are in touch with the hospital attending to them. Unfortunately, 30 of these injured people are in a very critical condition and receiving treatment. It is our prayer and hope that they recover," he said in an interview on Joy FM's Midday News on Wednesday, July 16.
His update comes after a devastating three-vehicle collision at Odumase, near Konongo, claimed at least 13 lives and left several others injured.
The crash involved a cargo truck transporting tomatoes, a passenger bus and a fuel tanker, which authorities say was not carrying fuel at the time of the accident.
Although the exact cause of the crash has not been officially determined, eyewitnesses told JoyNews that the collision occurred after an alleged wrongful overtaking manoeuvre, resulting in a head-on impact involving the vehicles.
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