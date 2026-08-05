Guinness Ghana DJ Awards unveils ‘All Out’ as theme for 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, widely regarded as Africa’s biggest DJ event, has officially unveiled its 2026 inspirational theme, “All Out,” setting the tone for a season defined by boldness, innovation, and excellence across the continent’s DJ and music ecosystem.
The "All Out" theme is more than just a slogan. It's a rallying call for everyone who loves music and the culture that surrounds it. It celebrates the passion, resilience, and fearless creativity of DJs who keep dance floors alive, shape nightlife, and amplify the sound of Africa to the world.
However, All Out is not just for DJs. It is for the fans who show up, sing every lyric, dance without holding back, and create unforgettable moments. It's for the creatives, promoters, brands, and industry players who work behind the scenes to make the magic happen.
Speaking on the theme, organizers of the Ghana DJ Awards stated that “All Out” reflects the evolution of an event that has grown beyond borders, becoming a continental reference point for DJ culture and creative excellence.
“As Africa’s biggest DJ event, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff stands for scale, impact, and authenticity. ‘All Out’ is a call to action to elevate the craft, the culture, and the industry without limits,” Arabella Yiadom, Events Coordinator at Merqury Republic, said.
The theme will be activated across the entire Ghana DJ Awards calendar, transforming the season into a fully immersive cultural experience.
The activation begins with Pub Fest on August 15, where DJs engage live audiences through high-energy performances in nightlife hubs, taking DJ culture directly to the people. This is followed by the Ghana DJ Clinic, which focuses on education, mentorship, and technical excellence, equipping DJs with the tools to compete and thrive on a global stage.
The journey culminates in the Ghana DJ Awards mega night, where Africa’s finest DJs, industry leaders, and music lovers gather for a night of electrifying performances, immersive production, and landmark recognition.
The mega event is set to take place on Friday, 4th December, 2026, at the Palms Convention Centre in Accra, reinforcing Ghana’s position as a creative capital and a hub for African DJ culture.
Through its consistency, growing influence, and unforgettable experiences, it continues to push the boundaries of what's possible for DJ-led platforms, proudly making a mark as Africa's biggest DJ event and the home where stars are discovered, celebrated, and made.
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