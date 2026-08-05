Ghana inaugurates UNESCO Commission General Assembly to strengthen global engagement

Ghana has inaugurated the General Assembly of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, establishing the country's highest decision-making body to guide national engagement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The inauguration forms part of the implementation of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO Act, 2023 (Act 1104), which established the Commission as a corporate body to coordinate Ghana's participation in UNESCO programmes and activities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu described the Assembly as a key institution within the Commission's governance structure.

"This body occupies a significant and unique place within the governance of the Commission. As provided under Section 5, it is the highest decision-making authority of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO," he said.

The Minister expressed confidence in the expertise of the members, saying their diverse professional backgrounds would strengthen the Commission's work.

"I am encouraged by the diversity of experience around the table. I believe you will bring your rich knowledge and varied professional backgrounds to bear on the work of the Commission," he stated.

Mr Iddrisu noted that members could also be called upon to represent Ghana at international engagements, including meetings at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, based on their areas of expertise.

"At some point, one or two of you may be called upon to represent the Republic in discussions on education, science or culture, in line with your specialisations," he said.

He described the inauguration as an important milestone in strengthening Ghana's institutional framework for international cooperation.

"This marks an important milestone in implementing the Act that set up the Commission to coordinate Ghana's engagement with UNESCO across key sectors," he added.

The Education Minister also announced that preparations were underway for this year's World Literacy Day celebrations as part of Ghana's 70th anniversary commemorations.

"We are pulling strongly towards it, and an invitation has been extended to the Director-General of UNESCO to join Ghana in commemorating the occasion," he disclosed.

Mr Iddrisu expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for appointing members of the Assembly and urged them to discharge their responsibilities diligently.

"On your behalf and on my own, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve, and we will not let the President down," he said.

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