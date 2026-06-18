Macron calls on UN, AU, UNESCO to back global reparatory justice push in Accra

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on major international institutions, including the United Nations, UNESCO and the African Union, to actively support the global push for reparatory justice, describing it as a necessary step in addressing the historical legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.

President Macron urged these organisations to align their mandates with emerging global calls for historical accountability and redress.

According to him, "States, regional and international organisations, the United Nations, UNESCO, the African Union, the Caribbean Community, to build a shared approach founded on knowledge, dialogue and justice," he said in a virtual address at the ongoing Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice in Accra.

"Along with Ghana and other countries or institutions that wish to participate, France would like to launch an international scientific initiative to formulate concrete recommendations and to support this movement of recognition," the president added.

The French leader also outlined a series of domestic initiatives being undertaken by France in relation to the memory of slavery and colonial history, noting that such efforts are intended to strengthen historical understanding and promote global awareness.

President Macron further acknowledged Ghana’s leadership in hosting and driving the international conversation on reparatory justice, commending the country for providing a platform that brings together governments, scholars and civil society actors.

His remarks come in the wake of renewed global attention on the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade following the adoption of UN Resolution A/RES/80/250, which has intensified discussions on historical accountability and redress mechanisms.

The Accra conference, convened under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama, continues to serve as a global platform for shaping the next phase of reparatory justice discourse.

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