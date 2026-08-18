Mineral right is a privilege, not an absolute right – Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission has cautioned mining companies operating in Ghana that mineral rights granted by the state are a privilege and not an absolute right, stressing that such rights come with binding legal and regulatory obligations.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah, made the remarks at the National Mining Dialogue 2026, where he outlined the Commission’s expectations of large-scale mining companies as Ghana seeks to maximise the benefits from its mineral resources.

Mr Anyimah said the Commission, as the main promoter and regulator of Ghana’s minerals industry, is mandated under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and the Minerals and Mining (Health, Safety and Technical) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2182) to ensure that mining contributes optimally to national development while protecting people, communities and the environment.

“The mineral right granted by the Republic of Ghana is a privilege, not an absolute right. It comes with binding conditions,” he said.

According to him, mining leases, mining support service licences and auxiliary permits are subject to several requirements, including compliance with applicable laws and agreements, reporting and data submission, health and safety standards, environmental protection and payment of statutory obligations.

Local content and participation

The Deputy CEO also highlighted the importance of local content and local participation in the mining sector.

He said Ghana’s mineral resources belong to the people of Ghana and that the Minerals and Mining (Local Content and Local Participation) Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2431) provide the framework for ensuring that mining generates greater value and benefits for the country.

He said the framework focuses on employment and skills development, procurement of goods and services from Ghanaian businesses, equity participation and technology transfer.

The Commission is also encouraging partnerships between mining companies and Ghanaian businesses to enable local firms to participate more meaningfully in the mining value chain.

Mr Anyimah urged mining companies to pursue deliberate technology-transfer programmes that would enable Ghanaian companies to develop the expertise needed to move into higher-value areas of the industry.

Expectations from mining companies

The Minerals Commission outlined several priorities for large-scale mining companies in 2026 and beyond.

These include developing a proactive compliance culture, promoting transparency and accountability, building genuine partnerships with host communities, supporting value addition and maintaining close collaboration with the regulator.

The Deputy CEO said these measures were necessary to align mining operations with Ghana’s national development agenda and the objectives of the national mineral policy.

He urged mining companies to view compliance not merely as a regulatory requirement but as an essential part of their responsibility to the Ghanaian people.

The Commission, he added, would continue to engage industry players to ensure that Ghana derives maximum economic and social benefits from its mineral resources while safeguarding communities and the environment.

The National Mining Dialogue event is organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

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