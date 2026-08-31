Minerals Commission warns against fake job recruitment schemes

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minerals Commission has cautioned the public against individuals and unauthorised groups allegedly offering jobs or promising to facilitate recruitment into the Commission in exchange for money.
The Commission stressed that it has not contracted any individual, agent or group to recruit on its behalf and urged prospective applicants to be wary of anyone claiming otherwise.
It said recruitment into the public service is free and that no applicant is required to pay a down payment, facilitation fee or any other form of payment to secure employment.
The Commission explained that whenever recruitment opportunities become available, they will be advertised through national newspapers, its official website, verified social media platforms and recognised news portals.
It therefore advised job seekers to rely only on these official channels and avoid dealing with private agents who claim to have the authority to recruit on behalf of the Commission.
The Commission further urged anyone approached with such offers to report the matter to the nearest law enforcement agency or through its official contact channels, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and integrity in its operations.
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