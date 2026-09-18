2027 Budget to target nine sectors to create jobs – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government will prioritise nine critical sectors of the economy as part of efforts to accelerate job creation.

The President said the initiative would seek to make substantial resources available to sectors with the capacity to generate employment, with the private sector expected to play the leading role in implementing the programme.

He made the disclosure when a delegation of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, led by its President, Nana Barima Twereku Ampem III, paid a courtesy call on him at the Presidency in Accra.

President Mahama said government intended to make about $2 billion available annually to support activities in the selected sectors, while stressing that the initiative would not be driven by government-owned businesses.

“We intend to make about two billion dollars available every year in sectors that can create jobs. The programme will be driven mainly by the private sector because government is not in business; it is the private sector that will manage it,” he said.

The President said the Finance Minister would provide details of the programme when he presents the 2027 Budget to Parliament in November.

He also called for the support and participation of traditional authorities as government rolls out the initiative.

“The (Finance) Minister will announce the details, but we expect the support and buy-in of our traditional authorities,” President Mahama stated.

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