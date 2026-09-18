Mahama urges chiefs to take active role in district development

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has urged traditional leaders to take a greater interest in the development of their respective districts and work closely with District Chief Executives to ensure public resources are used effectively.
He said chiefs have an important role to play in monitoring development initiatives at the local level, particularly as government continues to channel more resources directly to District Assemblies.
President Mahama made the call when a delegation of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, led by its President, Nana Barima Twereku Ampem III, paid a courtesy call on him at the Presidency in Accra.
The President said government had directed that 80 per cent of the District Assemblies Common Fund be allocated directly to the districts, a move he said had improved the financing of local development. He added that the Finance Minister now releases the funds promptly every quarter.
President Mahama therefore encouraged chiefs to work with District Chief Executives to ensure the resources are properly applied to projects that respond to the needs of their communities. He also announced plans to construct one 24-hour market in each of Ghana’s 261 districts.
“Markets stimulate economic activity and provide outlets for farmers to sell their produce and improve their income,” he said.
President Mahama said the government would consider extending the market initiative to other economically viable traditional markets after the completion of the district-level projects.
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