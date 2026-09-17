Listen to TUC, chiefs, professional bodies on constitutional reforms – NPP to NDC gov’t

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the NDC government to listen to concerns raised by organised labour, traditional leaders, professional bodies and other stakeholders before proceeding with proposed constitutional reforms.

At a press briefing announcing the party's position on the constitutional review, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi , Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the Constitution belongs to the people of Ghana and its amendment must therefore not become a partisan exercise driven by the government of the day.

The NPP is particularly calling for broader consensus and the establishment of a Constituent Assembly to deliberate on the recommendations of the Constitution Review Committee (CRC) before the proposals are taken to a referendum.

“Listen to the TUC. Listen to the Citizens’ Platform. Listen to the Chairman of your own Committee. Listen to the chiefs, the professional bodies, the students, the traders and the farmers who told the Committee what they wanted,” he said.

The call echoes concerns raised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and other stakeholders who have urged government to bring the opposition and other stakeholders on board before pursuing amendments to the 1992 Constitution.

TUC has argued that although the CRC conducted consultations across the country, the process was not as inclusive as the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1992 Constitution. It has cautioned against allowing constitutional amendments to be driven by the preferences of the government in power.

TUC and Citizens Platform have rejected the proposed extension of the presidential term from four to five years unless it is accompanied by broader measures to strengthen governance and accountability.

It has also opposed allowing dual citizens to contest parliamentary elections without renouncing their other citizenship.

The NPP says these concerns demonstrate the need for a more inclusive process before Ghanaians are asked to vote on constitutional amendments.

“The NPP wants this exercise to succeed. We want the Committee's good recommendations to become law, and we want Ghanaians to vote in a referendum confident that what they are voting on has been argued over and agreed by the people they trust to represent them,” the party said.

It is therefore calling on the government to establish a Constituent Assembly to provide a platform for broader national deliberation.

“Set up the Constituent Assembly. Give the country the table it is asking for. Then take the outcome to the people. Do that, and the NPP will be a willing partner,” the party said.

The call comes as other stakeholders, including the Ghana Bar Association, have also advocated a Constituent Assembly to facilitate broader discussion of the proposed changes to the 1992 Constitution.

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