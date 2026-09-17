Deputy Health Minister urges nursing leaders to turn research into practical solutions

The Deputy Health Minister, Professor Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has urged nursing and midwifery leaders to translate research findings into practical solutions to improve healthcare delivery at the community level.

She said stronger links between research, policy and practice were necessary to ensure that the Free Primary Healthcare programme effectively responds to the health needs of communities.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah made the call at the opening of the five-day 7th Annual Nursing and Midwifery Leaders and Managers Conference 2026.

The conference is being held under the theme: “Bridging Research, Policy and Practice in Nursing and Midwifery to Advance Free Primary Healthcare in Ghana.”

She said nurses and midwives were strategically positioned to identify health conditions early, provide preventive care and facilitate timely referrals before conditions became more serious.

The Deputy Minister therefore encouraged nursing and midwifery leaders to use evidence generated from their work to influence policy and strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

According to her, effective community-level healthcare could help reduce pressure on specialised and tertiary health facilities by ensuring that health needs are addressed early.

The annual conference also provides an opportunity to recognise outstanding contributions to nursing and midwifery in Ghana through its awards programme.

The awards cover five categories: Clinical Excellence; Education and Research; Regulation; Leadership and Governance; and the Honourable Minister for Health’s Award for Outstanding Contributions in Underserved Areas.

The awards are intended to recognise exceptional service and contributions to healthcare delivery, particularly in communities with limited access to healthcare.

The conference also brings together nursing and midwifery leaders and managers to reflect on their work, share experiences, learn from one another and network.

Participants are expected to engage in open and constructive discussions on ways to strengthen nursing and midwifery practice and improve healthcare delivery in Ghana.

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