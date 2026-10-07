Foreign Affairs Minister inspects 20+ visa centres, demands better conditions for Ghanaian applicants

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs with the VFS Global team during his visit to the Visa Application Centre in Accra

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has inspected more than 20 embassies and visa application centres in Accra as part of efforts to improve conditions for Ghanaians seeking visas.

The working visit allowed the Minister to assess conditions at visa application facilities and engage directly with Ghanaian applicants about their experiences.

Mr Ablakwa said observations from the exercise would inform his engagement with Heads of Missions in the coming days, as he seeks improvements in the handling of visa applications.

The latest intervention builds on an engagement the Minister undertook during his first month in office with diplomatic missions operating in Ghana.

At the time, he urged missions to protect the dignity and welfare of Ghanaian visa applicants, reduce long appointment wait times, and improve arrangements for applicants awaiting access to visa services.

Following the latest inspection, Mr Ablakwa said some diplomatic missions had made significant progress, although others still needed to improve conditions for applicants.

“I must acknowledge that substantial progress has been made by some missions; however, others must do more,” he said in an X post after the visit.

No Interference in Visa Decisions

Mr Ablakwa also reiterated that Ghana would not interfere with the sovereign authority of foreign diplomatic missions to determine who qualifies for their visas.

“As I have always emphasised, it is the prerogative of diplomatic missions to determine who qualifies for their visas; I shall not interfere with that,” he said.

He distinguished between the authority of diplomatic missions to make visa decisions and their responsibility to ensure that the application process is conducted in conditions that respect applicants.

The Minister said the government’s objective is to work with diplomatic missions to secure practical improvements without interfering in their visa decision-making processes.

Mr Ablakwa is expected to engage Heads of Missions on the observations gathered during the inspection.

The engagement could lead to further discussions with diplomatic missions on improving conditions for Ghanaians seeking visa services.

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