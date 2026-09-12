Ablakwa celebrates PRESEC’s 9th NSMQ triumph, rewards contestants, staff with MacBooks and cash

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, an old student of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), has rewarded the contestants of the school after the school’s historic ninth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) championship.

Mr Ablakwa received the nine-time champions and the coveted trophy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, September 12, he said the visit continued what he described as the Ministry’s “Odade3 tradition” of supporting PRESEC’s achievements.

“As I have done consistently for many years, I donated MacBooks to the champions according to their preference, and also donated laptops to the coordinators (teaching staff) in line with their wishes,” he said.

In addition to the laptops, the PRESEC team received a cash award and a holiday treat.

Mr Ablakwa also announced that a special NSMQ bus would be delivered to the school in December.

He praised the champions for embodying values he associated with the 'Odade3' tradition, including hard work, sacrifice, perseverance, integrity and commitment to excellence.

“May God continue to bless our Odade3 qualities of hard work, sacrifice, perseverance, integrity and commitment to excellence,” he added.

PRESEC’s ninth NSMQ title further extends the school’s record as the competition’s most successful institution.

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