NPP delegates conference: 3,000 to 4,000 police personnel deployed for security in Kumasi – Anthony Karbo

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says between 3,000 and 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide security for its National Delegates Conference and elections at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
Chairperson of the party’s Organisation Committee, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, said the police deployment would cover traffic management, security at hostels accommodating delegates and guests, as well as security within and around the stadium.
He commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Ashanti Regional Police Command for their cooperation and support ahead of the conference.
Speaking to Accra-based Citi News in Kumasi, Mr Karbo said preparations for the conference, scheduled for Saturday, October 3, were far advanced, with delegates already arriving and settling into their designated hostels.
He said public address systems were being installed at the venue, while security personnel had been positioned around the stadium.
Mr Karbo also expressed confidence in the conduct of the aspirants and delegates, noting that the contestants had been cooperative throughout the process.
He urged delegates to conduct themselves responsibly to ensure a smooth and successful conference.
“We’re very much ready for tomorrow; you come around, you see the police and arrangements so far. I’m sure we’re ready; delegates are arriving at their hostels.
“The IGP has been fantastic so far; his regional command has been cooperative with us, and they have worked hard to deploy about 3,000 to 4,000 police force to help us with security arrangements and traffic within the hostels and also the stadium,” he said.
Mr Karbo reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring that the National Delegates Conference proceeds smoothly.
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