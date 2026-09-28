Tinted vehicles could facilitate crime and endanger road users — ACP Alexander

The Director of Research, Training and Education at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Alexander Obeng, has cautioned motorists against using heavily tinted vehicle windows, warning that the practice could facilitate criminal activities and compromise public safety.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, September 28, he said Ghana’s vehicle regulations require motorists to maintain adequate visibility based on the global road-safety principle of “see and be seen”.

According to him, the windows of vehicles used in public spaces must allow at least 70 per cent light transmission, making it possible for people outside to see the occupants.

“When you are in the vehicle, even the windows that have glass should allow 70 per cent light transmission into the vehicle,” he explained.

“Even if you want to put tint, it should allow anybody by the roadside, 60 metres away, to see you. So, your tint should allow 70 per cent light transmission.”

ACP Alexander stressed that the tinting of front windscreens is prohibited because it obstructs drivers’ view of the road and other vehicles.

“As for the front-looking glass, there shouldn’t be any tint on it. It is against the law,” he stated.

“The front-looking glass, the windscreen, shouldn’t have any obstruction on it, including any tint. It should be left clear.”

He explained that motorists are required to have full visibility of traffic and maintain complete control of their vehicles while driving.

“The law says clearly that anytime you are driving, you should have full visibility of traffic and full control of the vehicle,” he said.

“The eye should see and be seen. You should clearly see through the windscreen to observe all traffic that is receding or approaching.”

Beyond road safety, ACP Alexander said excessively dark vehicle windows could be exploited by criminals because they prevent members of the public and security personnel from seeing what is happening inside a vehicle.

He cited experiences from other countries where heavily tinted vehicles had allegedly been used to facilitate serious crimes.

“Even terrorists are adopting such vehicles to commit heinous crimes in urban Kenya, among others,” he said.

He added that restrictions on tinted vehicles were also intended to promote transparency, accountability and security on public roads.

“It is also about ensuring that there is transparency and accountability, and also enhancing public security on our roads,” he explained.

“All vehicles should be constructed in a manner that anybody by the roadside should see what is happening inside the vehicle. It cannot be all black, and you cannot see anything. It is against the law.”

ACP Alexander also rejected the assumption that every government vehicle was exempt from the regulations.

He explained that exemptions applied only to specific vehicles used by the President for official duties, designated security agencies, emergency medical services and institutions responsible for transporting cash and bullion.

“It can’t be ministries, departments or agency vehicles. It cannot be metropolitan, municipal or assembly vehicles,” he said.

He consequently advised motorists who had installed excessively dark tinting materials, particularly on their front windscreens, to remove them.

“Those who have put these tint materials on their vehicles, you better advise yourselves, particularly those who have also tinted their front-looking windscreen,” he cautioned.

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