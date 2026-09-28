NDC orders halt to premature parliamentary campaign activities

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed members engaging in activities suggestive of parliamentary campaigning to immediately stop, warning that those who flout the directive could face disciplinary action and severe sanctions.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Monday, September 14, and signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

It follows what the party described as “extensive deliberations” by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) over campaign-related activities involving members with parliamentary ambitions across various constituencies.

The party cautioned members against organising or participating in meetings, engagements, tours, donations, public appearances or other activities intended, or reasonably perceived, to promote or advance a parliamentary candidature ahead of the official opening of nominations.

According to the party, such activities are premature and could undermine party unity and cohesion.

“The Party considers such premature activities inappropriate and potentially disruptive to its unity, cohesion and orderly functioning,” the statement said.

The party warned that members who disregard the directive will face disciplinary action and severe sanctions under the NDC’s Constitution, rules, and regulations.

“Any member who disregards this directive shall be subject to disciplinary action and severe sanctions in accordance with the Party’s Constitution, rules and regulations,” it added.

The directive also tasks party officials at the regional, constituency, and branch levels with ensuring compliance and reporting breaches to the appropriate authorities.

“All Regional, constituency, branch, and other party officers are directed to ensure compliance and report any breaches to the appropriate Party authorities,” the statement said.

The NDC said the directive is intended to safeguard an orderly process for selecting its parliamentary candidates while maintaining transparency and credibility.

“The NDC remains committed to a transparent, orderly and credible process for selecting its parliamentary candidates," the statement said.

The party said it will announce the opening of nominations and the applicable guidelines at the appropriate time, adding that it would formally communicate the details when the process is due to begin.

The NDC urged members to respect its established procedures and maintain discipline until the formal nomination process begins.

“All members are urged to respect the Party’s established processes and remain disciplined in the interest of Party unity,” the statement concluded.

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