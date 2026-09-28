Danlad Ibrahim on crutches after suffering injury against Aduana FC

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is reportedly facing at least two months on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury during the Ghana Premier League defeat by Aduana FC.

Danlad was forced off before the end of the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with Dari Aziz Haruna coming on to replace him.

The goalkeeper is currently using crutches to walk and is expected to undergo surgery as part of his recovery.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is using crutches to walk after a nasty injury.



He will undergo surgery in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/7QnZbmS435 — ADE (@QuakuAde) September 28, 2026

The injury occurred during a difficult afternoon for the goalkeeper, who was involved in both goals conceded by the Porcupine Warriors.

Aduana took the lead after five minutes following a mistake by Danlad, with the early goal giving the visitors an advantage.

The home side were unable to find an equaliser before Aduana doubled their lead late in the match.

Seidu Saana produced a strong individual run, rounding the 23-year-old before calmly finishing to put the game beyond Kotoko and complete the 2-0 victory for the Ogya Boys.

Danlad had spent the previous two seasons away from the Porcupine Warriors before making his return to the club.

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