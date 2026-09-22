Rafatu Inusah appointed Chef de Mission for 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has appointed Ghana Rugby president Rafatu Inusah as Chef de Mission for Team Ghana at the 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games in Malta and Gozo.
The eighth edition of the Games is scheduled for October 29 to November 4, 2027, with about 1,200 athletes aged between 14 and 18 from 74 nations and territories expected to participate.
The GOC said “the choice of Rafatu Inusah is strategic” as it focuses on women empowerment, actively placing capable female leaders at the highest echelons of national sports governance to drive lasting transformation.
Rafatu’s appointment gives her responsibility for leading and coordinating Ghana’s delegation as preparations intensify for the multi-sport event.
She is a board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee and serves on its Women in Sports Commission. Rafatu is also the president of the Ghana Rugby Football Union.
In a related development, She has also been selected by the GOC to participate in the International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program (ICECP) in the United States.
The programme, organised by the University of Delaware in collaboration with Olympic Solidarity and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, brings together sports professionals for advanced training in coaching, athlete development and sports management.
Her participation is expected to provide further exposure to international approaches to coaching, athlete development and sports administration.
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