Hollard Ghana mourns Group CEO Patience Akyianu

Patience Enyonam Akyianu

Hollard Ghana has announced the death of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Patience Enyonam Akyianu, who died on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

The company announced her death in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, expressing condolences to her family, colleagues and loved ones.

Mrs. Akyianu joined Hollard Ghana in October 2018 and later became the company’s first Group Chief Executive Officer.

According to Hollard Ghana, during her tenure, she played a key role in the growth and development of the company, with Hollard Ghana crediting her leadership with helping to make insurance more accessible to thousands of people across the country.

“Patience will be remembered by the Hollard family—and the wider insurance industry—for her grace, her unwavering commitment to our people, our customers, and our shared purpose of enabling more people to create and secure a better future”, the statement said.

The company said her contribution extended beyond business growth, highlighting her role in fostering a culture of care, courage and kindness among employees and within communities.

Hollard Ghana described Mrs. Akyianu as a leader who remained committed to the company’s employees, customers and its purpose of helping people create and secure a better future.

Her death has also been described as a loss to the wider financial services sector, with the company saying she will be remembered for her leadership, grace and commitment to the people she served.

Hollard Ghana extended its condolences to her husband, Kwame Akyianu Esq, and their children, Awurama and Nana Banyin, as well as other family members and loved ones.

The company said its thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult period.

Akyianu’s death marks the loss of a leader who served as Hollard Ghana’s Group CEO after joining the company in 2018 and becoming its first person to hold the position.

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