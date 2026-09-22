Education | National

TVET Service warns institutions against unauthorised fees during admissions

Source: Emma Ankrah   
  22 September 2026 12:24pm
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The Ghana TVET Service has warned technical and vocational education institutions against charging prospective students and parents unauthorised fees during the ongoing admissions process.

The Service says it has received credible reports of some institutions demanding payments under the guise of admission processing fees and compulsory prospectus purchases.

In a statement, the Ghana TVET Service said such charges are unacceptable and violate established directives governing admissions under the government’s Free TVET policy.

“No student or parent is required to make any payment not expressly approved as part of the official admission process,” the Service stated.

It said the imposition of unauthorised charges could undermine the integrity of the Free TVET policy and create the impression that access to technical and vocational education is becoming expensive.

The Service has consequently commenced nationwide monitoring and compliance exercises to assess admission processes and ensure that institutions adhere strictly to approved guidelines.

Academic Calendar Monitoring Teams have been deployed to TVET institutions across the country as part of the exercise.

The Ghana TVET Service warned that heads of institutions or staff found to be engaging in or facilitating the collection of unauthorised fees will face disciplinary action.

It has also urged parents and guardians not to make unapproved payments and to report any such incidents through the appropriate channels.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring access, fairness and transparency within the TVET system, stressing that financial barriers should not prevent any Ghanaian child from accessing technical and vocational education.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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