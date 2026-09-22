COPEC backs possible transport fare increase but warns of impact on commuters

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, says some increase in transport fares may be justified as operators continue to grapple with rising fuel and maintenance costs.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, he said the government’s GH¢2 per litre intervention on diesel has helped sustain fuel prices for transport operators but has not fully offset the rising cost of operations.
According to him, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has been engaging stakeholders for several months over its request for a fare adjustment.
He argued that given the financial pressures facing commercial drivers, “it is only fair that some amount of increase be allowed to the driving community.”
Mr Amoah said he would expect the ongoing discussions between the GPRTU and government to result in a lower adjustment than the 30% increase initially proposed by the union.
“I would be surprised if they come back and say they could not reach an agreement. I would expect maybe 15, 20 percent by the close of the engagement,” he said.
He stressed, however, that the figure was his expectation rather than an agreed fare adjustment.
Mr Amoah also acknowledged that any increase in transport fares would ultimately affect commuters, whose incomes have largely remained unchanged.
“The end payer is going to bear the brunt because salaries have not been increased,” he said.
He therefore suggested that discussions on transport fares should be accompanied by broader consideration of workers’ incomes, with organised labour playing a role in negotiating possible adjustments to salaries.
Mr Amoah further called for a more scientific approach to determining transport fares, proposing that the GPRTU and the Transport Ministry develop a cost-per-kilometre and cost-per-passenger model.
He said such a system would allow fares to be calculated objectively based on factors such as distance, fuel consumption, vehicle maintenance and passenger numbers, rather than being determined through negotiations alone.
Latest Stories
-
Who is Ghana Jollof? The woman behind the viral TikTok account
2 minutes
-
Sekou Nkrumah calls for democratic socialism and clear ideology to revive CPP
13 minutes
-
World Vision Ghana, Somoco Ghana partner to improve healthcare access in Agortime
15 minutes
-
Adopt scientific formula for setting transport fares – COPEC urges operators
29 minutes
-
What Is Wrong With Us: The world must be ashamed that childhood has become so dangerous for so many children
30 minutes
-
Extractive revenue volatility threatens GH₵30bn expressway dream; contingency measures needed – CIPAC
33 minutes
-
Agribusinesses must invest across entire value chain, not just land and machinery – Gladys Sampson
35 minutes
-
BHOBU Games marks 10th edition in grand style
37 minutes
-
GPRTU insists on 25% transport fare hike ahead of final talks with government
41 minutes
-
Parliament’s Energy Committee tours TOR, GOIL and Sentuo Refinery to assess operations and fuel supply
42 minutes
-
Parents, students continue to queue at school placement resolution centre in Kumasi
43 minutes
-
Review salaries alongside transport fares to cushion commuters – COPEC
44 minutes
-
The Emergency was real, the System was not!
49 minutes
-
Agbodza inspects neglected Kwabenya-Berekuso-Kitase road
52 minutes
-
Tensions intensify in Middle East amid high-stakes UN General Assembly
52 minutes