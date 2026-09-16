Rising fuel prices making it difficult for drivers to survive – GPRTU

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, says persistent increases in petroleum prices are putting commercial drivers under severe financial pressure and making it increasingly difficult for them to sustain their livelihoods.

He said the rising cost of fuel is affecting drivers’ ability to meet their daily financial targets while also leaving many unable to repair vehicles when they break down.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, September 16, Mr Amoah said many drivers struggle to make their daily targets, meaning they have little or no money left after covering their operational expenses.

“By the grace of every working day, most of the drivers cannot even make their sales. And if a driver doesn't make his sales, then it means he is not going to get any money,” he said.

He said the situation has also resulted in several commercial vehicles remaining at workshops because their owners cannot afford the cost of repairs.

“When the vehicle gets spoiled, it will be very difficult for the driver to also repair the vehicle. This has resulted in most of our vehicles being at the workshop without money to repair them,” Mr Amoah added.

According to him, the financial difficulties facing drivers have been worsened by increases in other household expenses, including utility bills and the cost of educating their children.

“The suffering now is causing a serious financial loss, and every driver now is complaining bitterly that it's difficult for them to, you know, to live,” he said.

“As you see, everything has gone up: electricity, water, you know, other children are going to school. You know, this is the only business I would do to run the home. And because all these things are very, very high, it's very difficult for the drivers to also, you know, continue with the business we are doing.”

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