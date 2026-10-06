Ghana, India sign MoUs to deepen cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, railways and ICT

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Ghana and India have signed several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, healthcare, railway development, zoological studies and information and communication technology (ICT).
The agreements form part of efforts by the two countries to deepen their bilateral relations and expand areas of mutual cooperation.
India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, is in Ghana for a two-day official visit, during which both sides are expected to explore new opportunities to enhance economic and diplomatic ties.
Speaking to the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed that Cabinet had approved Ghana’s application to join the BRICS group of emerging economies.
He said the decision was informed by Ghana’s interest in strengthening its economic partnerships with the countries that make up the BRICS bloc.
Mr Ablakwa said Ghana hoped to leverage its existing relations with member countries to create new opportunities for economic cooperation, trade and investment.
He also outlined the potential benefits of Ghana’s proposed membership and said the government would work towards advancing the application process.
For his part, Dr Jaishankar said India’s relationship with Ghana dates back to the country’s independence in 1957 and has continued to develop over the years.
He said India remained committed to strengthening the partnership and exploring areas that would deliver mutual benefits to both countries.
The Indian minister also indicated that Ghana’s interest in joining BRICS would be considered as part of the broader engagement between the two countries.
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